The management of the Federal Polytechnic, Ile-Oluji, (FEDPOLEL) Ondo State has approved the send forth ceremony of its pioneer Registrar, Bursar and Polytechnic Librarian whose five years tenure ended on March 31, 2020.

In a press release on Wednesday by the head, Information, Protocol and Passages, Mr Sanmi Enigbokan, the pioneer Principal Officers who will be celebrated at the merry- making event include, Mr Felix Olufeyisayo Adetula, (Registrar); Mr Adewumi Tobi Orina (Bursar) and Mr Akin Abraham Olofinsawe (Polytechnic Librarian).

“Management noted that the pioneer Principal Officers have performed their respective duties exceedingly well in laying a solid and sustainable foundation for the young Polytechnic under the leadership of the incumbent Rector, Prof. Emmanuel Fasakin.

“Expected at the ceremony which will hold on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Polytechnic’s Twin Auditorium by 12:00 noon are the celebrants and their relatives; staff and students of the Polytechnic, friends and well-wishers drawn from far and near,” Enigbokan said.

He further said arrangements for a successful outing of the send forth ceremony have been concluded and the entire Polytechnic Community is “hereby requested to grace the epoch- making occasion in celebrating and rejoicing with these distinguished pioneer Principal Officers”.