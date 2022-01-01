The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has granted approval to Federal Polytechnic, Ile-Oluji, Ondo State to commence six Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes with effect from the 2021/2022 academic session. The approval which was contained in a letter to the rector of the institution dated December 23, 2021 was the outcome of the resource visitation carried out by the board to the institution from November 15 to 18, 2021.

The head, information, protocol & passages, Sanmi Enigbokan, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP Weekend, disclosed that some of the HND programmes for which approval was given are Computer Engineering Technology; Electrical/Electronic Engineering Technology.

The statement further said admission of prospective students into the programmes would commence for the 2021/2022 academic session after which the approved programmes would be due for full accreditation when the first set of students are in their fourth semester of studies.

While reacting on this development, the rector of the institution, Prof Emmanuel Fasakin, on behalf of the entire polytechnic community, expressed profound appreciation to the NBTE for the approval, saying the institution had arrived as a player in the midst of great men.

