The chairman, Governing Council of Federal Polytechnic, Ohodo, Enugu

State, Silva Ameh, has said that the newly established higher institution will drive industrial development in the southeast region.

Ameh in a welcome address on the occasion of the inaugural meeting of

the governing council of the polytechnic held in Abuja said the establishment of the institution was to serve an engine for the

southeast regional economic development.

He said the institution is an entrepreneurial polytechnic and will be

active in applied teaching and learning, theory and research that are

essential to the future society, business and industry.

Ameh stressed that polytechnics are to train technologists and

technicians to provide management skills required to drive industries

and other commercial enterprises to meet the needs, aspirations and

the development of the nation’s diverse economy.

He stated that by virtue of the training that the polytechnics offer,

students are expected to be trained to be self-employed and even

create jobs for other people after graduation.

“Our mission for the Federal Polytechnic, Ohodo, is to make it a

distinctive model polytechnic in the country that is actively engaged

in high quality teaching and learning to produce competent graduates

with well developed skills who can compete favourably in the

international work place.

“The polytechnic must become an engine for the southeast regional

economic development. As an entrepreneurial polytechnic, we will

encourage management to engage our students and members of academic

staff in active applied teaching and learning, theory and research

that are essential to the future society, business and industry.

“I dare say that the establishment of the Ohodo Polytechnic is an

opportunity for the South-eastern Region to become an Economic and

Industrial Hub, especially for agricultural equipment and allied

implements.

Ameh said the establishment of the polytechnic is another giant stride

and milestone in President Muhammadu Buhari’s deliberate policy to bequeath sound technical education to the teeming youth of the

country.

While congratulating other members of the council and principal

officers of the polytechnic, he charged them to remain focus on the

goal of the institution to promote economic growth and technological

development.