The chairman, Governing Council of Federal Polytechnic, Ohodo, Enugu
State, Silva Ameh, has said that the newly established higher institution will drive industrial development in the southeast region.
Ameh in a welcome address on the occasion of the inaugural meeting of
the governing council of the polytechnic held in Abuja said the establishment of the institution was to serve an engine for the
southeast regional economic development.
He said the institution is an entrepreneurial polytechnic and will be
active in applied teaching and learning, theory and research that are
essential to the future society, business and industry.
Ameh stressed that polytechnics are to train technologists and
technicians to provide management skills required to drive industries
and other commercial enterprises to meet the needs, aspirations and
the development of the nation’s diverse economy.
He stated that by virtue of the training that the polytechnics offer,
students are expected to be trained to be self-employed and even
create jobs for other people after graduation.
“Our mission for the Federal Polytechnic, Ohodo, is to make it a
distinctive model polytechnic in the country that is actively engaged
in high quality teaching and learning to produce competent graduates
with well developed skills who can compete favourably in the
international work place.
“The polytechnic must become an engine for the southeast regional
economic development. As an entrepreneurial polytechnic, we will
encourage management to engage our students and members of academic
staff in active applied teaching and learning, theory and research
that are essential to the future society, business and industry.
“I dare say that the establishment of the Ohodo Polytechnic is an
opportunity for the South-eastern Region to become an Economic and
Industrial Hub, especially for agricultural equipment and allied
implements.
Ameh said the establishment of the polytechnic is another giant stride
and milestone in President Muhammadu Buhari’s deliberate policy to bequeath sound technical education to the teeming youth of the
country.
While congratulating other members of the council and principal
officers of the polytechnic, he charged them to remain focus on the
goal of the institution to promote economic growth and technological
development.