The students’ wing of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has suspended its planned rally over school fees hike in some northern universities, following promise by the Senate president, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan to address the issues.

Recall that the Student’s recently condemned the earlier plan of increase in registration fees by the government because of the attendant suffering and devastation that can befall lives and livelihoods of millions of Nigerian students and its consequences on national security.

Briefing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, the national coordinator of CNG’s Student Wing, Jamilu Charanchi, said the student’s wing, as apart of its consultations to resolve the issue paid a visit to the office of the President of the Senate on Wednesday 02nd February, 2022, to remind him of their obligation.

They appealed to him on behalf of all well meaning Nigerians to consider the current hardship in the country and see to the reversal of the hike, so as to enable children from poor and marginalised families have access to tertiary education.

He said, “The CNG Student’s wing commends the President of the Senate for receiving us despite his crowded schedules and other distinguished Senators in particular the Chairman Senate Committee on tertiary education for their assurances to “swing into action with immediate effect in order to mitigate the consequential effect of the hike or see to its immediate reversal,.

“The government must priotise education in order to consciencetise it’s citizens, they should be informed and grant them scholarship for their development,” he further added that “no society will prosper without education and the lack of such will create room for joblessness, indifference and increase in social vices”.

“The Chairman Senate Committee on tertiary education promise to invite all the concern authorities with immediate effect to address the increment.

“Finally , we appeal to the students and all other well meaning Nigerians to remain law abiding and not take law into their hands, as the Senate promises that “ we are ready to address the issue in the most decent and polite way possible.”

