DREAM FRIDAYS

‘Fridays make me feel like a Queen’

Bertila Eliz LOVES HANGING OUT WITH HER FAMILY ON A FUN FRIDAYS

Interviewed by Henry Tyohemba

Typical Friday mood will be…I wake up in a good mood when I remembered it is Friday and the last episode of the show for the week. Having feelings that I will be off in the next two days is marvelous and it make me feel like a Queen.

Friday lunch would be…my lunch is perfect with semo and egusi with fresh life chicken and a juice.

The music playlist…you are always there for me by Paul Enenche appeals to my soul.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hangout buddies…my family because I feel comfortable being around them.

Work on Fridays…I focus more on getting work done so as to relax on weekend.

SHE SAYS…

Adamazi Mbonu Jennifer: ‘Having zero expectations helps keep one sane’

THE NIGERIAN BLOGGER TAKES US THROUGH THE FIVE HARD LESSONS LIFE HAS TAUGHT HER AND HOW TO SURVIVE IN THOSE MOMENTS.

Interview by Henry Tyohemba

Have zero expectations: As I journey through life, I’ve come to realize that having zero expectations help to keep me sane. I do not expect anything from anyone and so, there’s no reason to be annoyed that anyone disappointed me.

Trust no one: I put my trust wholly in God. Humans have broken promises made to me so many times and I’ve come to realize that only God can say a thing and bring it to pass. No one else can hold on to their words like God does to us.

Love with your head: Having a strong emotional attachment to anyone could be suicidal. I learnt to love with my head rather than my heart. This helps me to keep moving and not wallow in self pity should there be any break in relationship.

Be Patient: Nothing beautiful has been gotten through desperation. Life has taught me over the years to be patient and wait for what I truly deserve. Indeed, good things come to those who wait.

Have no regrets: No regrets in life, only lessons learned no matter how the situation turns out. No regrets. I learn my lessons and move on.

OBSESSION

WENGIES MUSA

The most recent thing I cooked was chicken biryani, so good I had to post on IG @itscookedup

I put on new Amsterdam on my screen of choice, when I need to escape for an hour

Gospel music makes me energised

I think of my dreams and aspirations when I need some inspiration

My fridge always has parsley & fruits waiting for me

ASK ME ANYTHING…FOOD

‘Dinner is my favorite meal’- Antonia

There is no doubt that dinner is the best meal of the day for me. Everyone almost certainly has a favorite meal of the day, to some it could be breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Given that dinner is the last meal of the day, it is one of the reasons why I love it. The feeling of knowing that every day when I work and become so tiring, I will go home and munch down on food before going to bed is the best to me.

Dinner is the meal that I get to do without. I don’t think there is any better meal that one can eat the most after a long day rather dinner.

I have always loved going out to dinner with my family, it felt like a special treat, a time to get a big meal and spend time together. I also loved having dinner at home, cooking for my family and spending time at the table talking about the family affairs, it really feels good.

MY FRIDAY LOOK

Abdullahi Yahaya

What are your perfect casual Friday outfits?

My Friday outfits are always simple and unique because Friday is one the best days. God said we should look neat to Juma’at prayer and also have the opportunity of visiting our friends and relatives.

Any touch to your natural look?

I want to be original therefore I don’t touch anything except my hair, finger nails, both hands and legs, aside this nothing more again.

What is one of the first considerations on your look when going out?

I always considered my look to make sure I appear decent, been decent is my priority.

DLOPLET OF WISDOM

PRINCESS DIANA, an entrepreneur

‘Hard work, patience and Self-esteem are the major virtues that can really help one to completely changed and be transform in life.’