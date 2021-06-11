Typical Friday mood would be…chilling with friends. It makes me feel good and alive. I also love strolling, especially on Friday evenings.

Friday lunch would be…Semo and vegetable soup with assorted meat (smiles) I love meat a lot.

The music playlist…is ‘Too Faithful by Moses Bliss.’ It makes me feel very emotional knowing that God has been faithful to me.

Hangout buddy…is no other person but Emmanuella. She’s fun to be with, her vibes match mine, I call her the life of the party.

Work on Friday…is usually fun and exciting.