THE NIGERIAN ENTREPRENEUR ADVISES YOUTHS TO DREAM BIG. SHE SAID THE FEAR OF FAILURE WILL HINDER THEM FROM ACHIEVING GREAT THINGS IN LIFE.

Associate with people who add value to your life:

People who remind you of the person you are becoming and the potentials in you. Keep a distance from people who will never highlight what you are becoming; they will only drag you backward.

Life is too short:

None of us know how much time we have on this earth, so don’t waste your time hating anyone.

Happiness is a habit and a choice:

Always choose to be happy, approach any situation with an attitude of happiness.

Stay humble:

Don’t let whatever you have been blessed with get to your head; know your purpose and your humble beginning. And don’t forget to always be grateful to God.

Failure is not the end:

Failure is only an opportunity for a beginning of a new journey. If you give up when you fail, you will never learn anything.

Always know you are not alone:

Everyone in life has their problems.

Positive mindset:

Train your mind to think positively because what you think becomes your reality.

Think big:

Don’t let yourself think small because of the fear of failure. To accomplish great things in life, you have to be open to risks.

Always put in hard work in whatever you do. Your gift and talent are worthless if you don’t put in hard work.

because no one owes you anything, not even the world. Doing what most people can’t do will make you live the life most people can’t live.