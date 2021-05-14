Nigerian Musician, Abdullahi Yahaya loves listening to Afrobeat and pop music on a fun Friday

Interviewed by Abubakar Yunusa

Typical Friday mood would be…waking up and knowing it is Friday and also probably the least productive working day can be amazing.

Friday lunch would be…my best Friday lunch is pounded yam, with delicious Egusi soup. It makes me feel alright.

The music playlists…Afrobeat and Pop, I listen to the likes of Wizkid, Davido, Zinoleesky and Rude boy. I feel comfortable being around them.

Hang out buddies…my hangout buddies are the Kogi State born musician, Simple Boy, Maintain and KC the young Sturna.

Work on Fridays…seriously working on Friday can be tedious because it’s a half working day, and everyone is desperate thinking of club, weekend and ‘spoiling’ each other especially on Sunday.