Interviewed by Henry Tyohemba

VANESSA IDOKO loves the fact that she can unwind and take things nice and easy.

Typical Friday mood will be …. lie on my bed and watch some movies or better still hang out with friends.

Friday lunch would be…hot spaghetti and fish because it’s one of my soul food’s greatest culinary combinations.

The music playlist…Bounce by Rema on repeat because it gives me that groovy feeling. Three hang out buddies… Kayla and Khole for their vibes.

Interviewed by Ejike O. Ejike

KNOW GOD FOR YOURSELF

I have come to learn that I have to know God for myself. This involves an intimate relationship with God that helps one in life. Let what the pastor says be a confirmation of what God has already told you. If not, you will be carried away by every doctrine.

LOVE WHOLEHEARTEDLY

Love is a beautiful thing and as such it needs to be enjoyed. I have learnt to love with all my heart. That way good things come to you.

BE PRUDENT

We are always faced with difficulties and a lot of financial challenges. The current economic situation is also not helping matters. This calls for prudence and effective financial management. I have learnt to properly manage my resources so as not to be found wanting at any time.

FORGIVE

Many people have hurt me and I am certain that I have offended many people too. The only way to move on happily is to forgive always. Forgiving quickly relieves you of so many burdens.

Put family first

I have also learnt to prioritize family first. In the most difficult times, family is always there for you. You cannot do away with them and you’ll need them at one point or the other.

PRAY

Notwithstanding your religion or belief, prayer always provides the key to all doors. When I am down and out, I always resort to prayers and it does wonders. Always remember to pray for others.

DREAM DREAMS

I have also come to believe that it is never too late to chase your dreams. Anything is achievable as far as you can dream it.