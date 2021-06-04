DREAM FRIDAYS

‘Always feel blessed knowing it’s a Friday’

USMAN ISA

FEELS BETTER WAKING UP AND KNOWING IT’S A FRIDAY, THE LEAST PRODUCTIVE WORKING DAY

Typical Friday mood would be…waking up and knowing it is Friday and probably the least productive working day can be very amazing. I love it.

Friday lunch would be…my best Friday lunch is Spaghetti, with delicious Egusi soup.

The music playlists… is afro beat and Pop. I listen to the likes of Lolipo, Davido, and Wizkid because their songs give me inspiration.

Hang buddies…are the Kogi State musicians, Abdullahi Yahaya, Aka Money Matter and Abdulkasim Ali.

Work on Friday…seriously I feel blessed working on Friday knowing that the next day is Saturday. Friday is always good for every worker and I enjoy it more.

OBSESSIONS

SEUN FAVOUR

LIGHTNING ROUND-UP

The most recent thing I cooked was ewedu and semo, it’s easy, fast and tastes yummy.

I put Zee world on my screen of choice, when I need to escape for an hour

Tope Alabi’s music makes me energized

I sing gospel songs when I need some inspiration

My fridge always has hollandia yoghurt waiting for me.

HE SAYS…

Muhammed Hamza: ‘Humanty Can Make One Great’

HE IDENTIFIED TIPS ON HOW YOUTHS CAN SURVIVE IN THE CURRENT ENVIRONMENT.

Be humble! Humility allows you to be open to learning from elders and making adjustments to become a better person. In the current environment, it is popular to be arrogant but such attitudes can only prevent an individual from developing healthy relationships with others and achieve great things.

Set values. If you place a high value on your life it will affect the choices you make. For instance, if you value your life, you will think twice about doing anything that may affect your life in future. Moreover, if you value your freedom, you will avoid crimes and behavior that can lead to incarceration and all other vices that put one into condemnation.

Always think before you act. Most people make decisions without considering a second thought. The simple but effective process of thought will help you avoid making critical mistakes that could cost you your freedom, education or your life.

Do not be a follower. Avoid following popular trends that could lead to a high-risk lifestyle, such as becoming so obsessed with materialism that you will do illegal activities to obtain certain things. Also, avoid being part of the crowd. Without being a loner, you can separate yourself from the group of people who are not engaged in positive things and still have a social life.