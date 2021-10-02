This year’s edition of Felabration is set to hold again as music artistes and live band performers are looking forward to the occasion holding in four different venues in Lagos and also in Abeokuta, the birth place of late Afrobeat king, Fela in Ogun State.

Felabration is an annual festival of music and arts that celebrates the lifetimes and legacy of the icon, Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

The week long music festival with the theme Viva Nigeria, Viva Africa holds from October 11 to October 17 at the grand venue, Afrika Shrine in Ikeja.

Other venues in Lagos include Freedom Park , Radisson Blu and Bature Brewery all located at the island.

Felabration 2021 in Abeokuta hosts from October 21 to 24 at the Kuti Heritage Museum at 15 Nepa Road, Abeokuta. Interestingly, the Abeokuta celebration of Fela has another theme titled Buy Africa.

Already musicians like Afowoslide and Abinibi Groovy Band and others have noted that that they will performing at both venues.

Aside the music performances, a dancing competition tagged Felabration.

Afrobics Dance Contest also holds at the grand venue – The New Afrika Shrine. Entries have already opened for the contest with interested candidates should check the site – felabration.net and it’s social media platform for details. The winner goes with N1 million naira cash prize, the 2nd position gets N500,000 and the 3rd position gets N250,000. The entries end on 30th September.

The different editions of Felabration had gathered dignitaries and great music artistes and one was the 2018 edition that the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo graced the occasion.