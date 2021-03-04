BY HENRY TYOHEMBA

Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, has stressed that the Commission shall not encourage fellowship of any professional bodies or organization as a substitute for a PhD.

He stated this when a delegation from the West African Postgraduate College of Medical Laboratory Science, (WAPCMLS) paid him a visit in his office recently, led by its President, Professor Nafiu Amidu.

The Executive Secretary said that while fellowship was the highest professional qualifications for professional in any non-academic organization, PhD was the highest academic degree in the university system anywhere in the world, adding that there was no basis for argument over superiority of PhD over professional fellowship, stressing that such argument tantamount to a waste of time.

The NUC Scribe explained further that Medical Scientists should endeavor to have a PhD being the highest academic qualification in the university, while PhD is not required for the non-academic staff for their carrier progression, likewise those who practice in the hospitals, laboratories, among others and that they could aid themselves with professional programmes or fellowship.

According to him, “Having a fellowship is good but if you want to engage in teaching and research in the university system, you must not downplay pursuit of a PhD, you cannot even compare your research in doing PhD with your professional or fellowship experiences”.

Rasheed commended the delegates for availing themselves the opportunity to have a first-hand information from the commission on the contending issues surrounding the superiority of PhD over Fellowship and vice versa, saying the difference had been made clear to them during the meeting.

He said that most of the new knowledge in the Medical fields is attributed to Medical Scientists, noting that a typical example of such is the Covid-19 pandemic, which the leaders worldwide relied significantly on the laboratory scientists for possible cure.

In his presentation, the President of WAPCMLS, Professor Nafiu Amidu, who came from the university of Ghana, said that the visit was apt as the world was grappling with the challenges posed by the covid-19 pandemic, an infectious disease which had disrupted human and socio-economic systems and wreaked havoc on human life and livelihood, noting that the pandemic disease outbreak had exposed the weaknesses and gaps in the health manpower capacity and infrastructure in the African countries.