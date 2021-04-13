By IGHO OYOYO

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), has mapped out plans to prevent flood disaster in communities in Kwali area council and other areas affected by flood in 2020.

This was disclosed by the Deputy Director, Forecasting Response and Mitigation, FEMA, Mrs Florence Wenegieme, who led a team from various agencies to assess flood prone areas in the communities, on Monday.

Wenegieme cautioned farmers against farming activities in flood prone areas, stressing that farmers must stop farming on the river banks and building on water ways, noting that it was very dangerous for farmers to carry out farming activities in flood prone areas.

She said, ”We are here in continuation of the joint assessment of flood prone areas in the Federal Capital Terriory, which we started on March 31, 2021.

”Today, we are here in Kwali Area Council at Dafa and Tunga communities. In 2020, the bridge that linked the two and other communities was washed away by flood and the members of the communities were crossing the bridge with the help of our local divers.”

, because the bridge completely cut off the two communities and a host of others that were using the bridge were completely cut off and farmers couldn’t move their from products to Urban centre.

”We earlier came here for assessment and we saw what happened and compiled our reports, after that the government promised that something will be done.

”We are glad to see that something is being been done as we are here on assessment again and we realised that the Federal Government has intervened. You can see that the bridge is almost completed and we give kudos to the government,” Wenegieme said.