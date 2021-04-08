By Our Correspondent

Fast-rising Afrobeat artiste, Othowhora Eloghene Olawunmi, popularly known as Elohsound, strongly believes that female musicians are under pressure to work harder to survive in the male-dominated music industry.

“I have noticed that female musicians worked twice harder than their male counterparts; that is why I am pushing and will never give up until I make it in the industry,” she said in a recent interview.

Recalling her difficult experience in her early years, Elohsound avowed that she was unable to get the support necessary to promote her music to the public.

“It wasn’t until I left Nigeria that I was about to find that support,” she recounted.

The Delta State-born artistes, who is a graduate of Protestant University of West Africa, Porto Novo, Republic of Benin, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in International Relations and Diplomacy, believes she has got what it takes to break even in the highly competitive Nigerian music industry.

“My unique selling points are lyrical content, the soothing afro vibe I have got in my sound and great stage dominance and performance,” she said.

Continuing, Elohsound, who has at least five singles, disclosed that she was not resting on her oars.

“I’m pushing and working hard regularly in the studio to bring a unique afro vibe,” she stated, affirming further, “I want the whole world to feel and love the afrobeat,” she added.

She also expressed optimism that in no time she will be able to pull off collaborations with top artistes in the industry, including the likes of Burna Boy, Davido, Stefflon Don, Headie One and Abracadabra, amongst others.

“I want to be able to beat my chest that I wrote all my songs by myself, that is why I practice relentlessly and spend so much time in solitude trying to learn to write songs,” she added.