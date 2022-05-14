Over 500 female students of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Bauchi and their counterpart from the Bauchi State University, Gadau, are to stage a street protest in Bauchi while half naked.

ASUU had in mid-February this year announced a four weeks rollover of the previously suspended strike, citing government’s failure to keep to its commitment to the agreement reached with the union leaders. In March, ASUU further extended the strike by two months arguing that the federal government was not serious about addressing the matters the union is agitating for. At the end of the two months grace period ASUU extended to the federal government this month, the union extend the strike by another three months.

“So far, we’ve contacted more than 500 female students and they have agreed to participate in the protest and we’re expecting more before the final day.

“As law-abiding students, we’ve been patient enough, our future is in danger because of some unpatriotic citizens who only care and are concerned about their children and families,” one of the organisers of the protest who does not want to be identified said.

She said they would follow all legal means available to them to put more pressure on both parties to ensure that universities in the country are reopened soon to enable them to continue pursuing their various academic programmes.

LEADERSHIP Weekend recalls that the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) had protested the extension of the strike by ASUU. The students vowed to carry the protest to the National Assembly and block airports in the country. They tagged the movement: ‘Operation to Test-Run.”