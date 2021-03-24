ADVERTISEMENT

By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The Federation of Public Service Games (FEPSGA) has finalised plans to resume its monthly keep fit, walking and jogging exercise.

The monthly exercise has not taken place for almost a year following the outbreak of deadly COVID-19 which affected sporting activities across the world.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja yesterday, FEPSGA President Aloku Amaebi said the federation is working assiduously to ensure that the monthly keep fit exercise resumes as every protocol of COVID -19 will be strictly adhered to.

“Workers must continue to engage in their regular physical exercise to remain productive in the place of work,” he said.

Amaebi further commended the governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, for hosting a successful 39th edition of the FEPSGA Games in Kano last December, 2020.

He also noted that this year’s edition which is the 40th will come up in December in a yet to be named State.