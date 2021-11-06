All is now set for the 41st edition of the Federation of Public Service Games (FEPSGS) in llorin, the Kwara State capital.

The 2021 edition of FEPSGS would will see the federal Civil Servants compete in over 15 Sporting events from Friday, November 26th to Sunday, December 5th 2021 in IIorin.

According to the FEPSGS’ national president, Aloku Amaebi said they are ready to host a successful games while encouraging the Civil servants in Nigeria to exercise in order to remain actively productive at the work place.

“We ready to host a successful games, the facilities in the Kwara state are in good shape to host a more improved FEPSGS from the last editions.

He further called on corporate organizations and private individuals to come and support the development of FEPSGS Games.

“We want corporate and private partners to support the good work we have started in placing FEPSGS Games in the world map” he concluded.