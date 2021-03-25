BY BERNARD TOLANI DADA, Uyo

A delegation of world leading fertilizer provider OCP Africa has arrived in Akwa Ibom to prepare ground for the take off of the state new $1.4b fertilizer plant project.

Governor Udom Emmanuel while receiving the delegation led by its Managing Director Muhamed Hettltti yesterday at the Government House in Uyo expressed optimism that the commencement of the fertilizer plant project will have a positive impact on agricultural products as well as create a viable economic chain in the state.

The governor who particularly thanked OCP AFRICA for visiting the host communities, noted that it is a right step in the right direction indicating the take-off of the project.

He assured them of the state government’s readiness to keep to its part of the bargain.

Governor Emmanuel noted that people in the state, especially farmers, stand to benefit a lot from the project, as OCP Africa will ensure necessary education for farmers on fertilizer needs and best practices.

He said the project will berth a huge investment in agriculture, partnering with farmers, distributors and stakeholders to foster a thriving agriculture system.

“Let me appreciate all the partners in this project, this is a big project outside the ammonia and fertilizer you heard the MD OCP, Africa mentioned fertilizer and we have a whole lot to do in terms of education and it’s a lot more involving than probably what people talked about, but we are taking all the processes and a step at a time.

“The results will say a lot more than we can actually say right now, but we are ready, as a state government we are ready, our partners are ready, we’ve started the project straight ahead, I think very soon results will start showing”, the Governor stated.

Emmanuel hinted that work will commence on other phases of the project soon and thanked Ikot Abasi the host community for a warm reception accorded the Moroccan investors into the state.

“You’ve heard him say that they are excited about the reception by the host community, the next thing we are going through will be the survey and the rest of it, as the events unfold we will keep the press abreast with what we are doing”.

In his remarks, the Managing Director, OCP AFRICA, Mohamed Hettiti, said the objective of the visit was to partner the host community to execute the project and commence collaboration in the agricultural sector in the state.

“The objective of the visit was to visit the site and to align and partner with the host community for our project and also to start collaboration in the Agricultural sector with the state ” he stated.