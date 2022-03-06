The father of the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Olorogun Festus Keyamo, SAN, Pa Matthias Keyamo, is dead.

A statement signed by the media adviser to the Minister, Tunde Moshood, on Sunday, said Pa Keyamo passed on peacefully at the age of 83 on Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Effurun, Uvwie local government area of Delta State.

Born on August 23, 1938, in Erovie Quarters, Effurun, Pa Matthias Keyamo was later raised in Kaduna and Ilaro, Ogun State where he met and married his wife, Mrs. Caroline Keyamo (nee Ogunjobi).

They immediately relocated to Ughelli in Delta State where he begat all his children, including the present Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Olorogun Festus Keyamo, SAN.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement added that burial details will be announced later by the family.

ADVERTISEMENT