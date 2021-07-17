Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has appealed to Muslims and traditional worshipers in the state to give peace a chance and allow the ongoing judicial process run its full course.

Oyetola had in the wake of the clash between a group of traditional worshipers and Muslims in a part of Osogbo, the state capital, condemned the development and directed the police to get to the root of the matter and ensure that justice was served.

The governor in a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, on Friday noted that Osun people were known for peace and urged all to avoid acts that could tarnish the enviable recognition.

While appealing to both parties involved in the court case to allow the judicial process run its full course, the Governor also said that government would not tolerate any act of criminality or violence in any part of the State under any guise, including religion.

“I appeal to both parties to sheathe their swords and toe the line of peace and the law. Since the matter is already in court, both parties should remain calm and allow the process to run its full course. We are known for peace as a people. We should all do all in our powers to sustain that recognition in our collective interest,” Oyetola said.