In the past few months, it has been defection galore from the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) to the All Progressive Congress ( APC).

Many Nigerians wonder that despite the negative press about the ruling party, many Nigerian politicians are still trooping to the APC.

President Muhammadu Buhari had recently received the governors of Cross River, Zamfara, and Ebonyi governors to the APC.

However, the recent entrant to the party shocked friends and foes alike.

When news filtered in that former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has rejoined the APC, many Nigerians dismissed it as fake news and the reasons are not far-fetched.FFK as he is popularly called was a fierce critic of the APC government. He has used every opportunity available to attack President Buhari.

Lately, he has been showing some signs that he may be planning to join the APC. He was at the President’s son wedding in Kano and is also seen constantly seen with Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello.

So when he was seen in the company of Yobe State governor and caretaker chairman of the APC, Mai Mala Buni at the Presidential Villa on Thursday, it meant only one thing – he was defecting.

After meeting with President Buhari, Buni announced that Fani- Kayode has joined the APC.

Many Nigerians were also shocked that President Buhari warmly received FFK despite the bullets and knocks he got from him, Buni said “He received him very well and, you know, Mr. President is a magnanimous leader, who shares his vision with anybody who is looking towards greater Nigeria. So, he’s happy and he received him very well, he commended his courage.

On his part, when asked why he joined the APC after being one of its fiercest and rabid critics FFK said “

Why not? The point is that I felt that this was the appropriate time to do the right thing, to put Nigeria first, and to appreciate the efforts that have been made, particularly in the last couple of years in terms of security, fighting insurgency, fighting terrorism, and most importantly, is the appreciation of the fact that we must remain one as a nation, build bridges, work together to move the country forward.

“The efforts of the governor of Yobe State, the governor of Zamfara State and several others, including the governor of Kogi and a number of others in their respective states and in moving this country forward and helping Mr. President move this country forward, cannot be ignored.

“It’s very important for us to appreciate the fact that when we see that there are good things that are happening, we appreciate those good things, it’s not always negative and when the time is right, we change direction to join forces and join hands to move the country forward.

“Doing this doesn’t mean we’re enemies to anybody. All of us, even if we’re in another party, the PDP or any other party or any other group, we can still work together across party lines, regional lines, ethnic lines, and religious lines, the most important thing is for us to understand and appreciate the fact that Nigeria must not disintegrate and those that want us to end up fighting one another in a war will be put to shame.

“There are people that think like that and that is what informed me to come here to meet Mr. President, he was very gracious, he was very good to me today, spoke so well and it’s an honour for me to be here and we will move the country forward together.

On how his former party, the PDP, will receive the news of his defection, he said “

Well, that’s left to them. I have many friends in the PDP. If you remember, in 2013, I was actually one of those that formed the APC, there were a few issues and I went back to PDP, but I think it’s an individual thing. As a party, of course, they may not be too happy, but I have no enemies there and I have nothing negative to say about anybody there.

I believe in moving the country forward together with everybody that believes in Nigeria and wants Nigeria to progress and I also believe that we must recognise the fact that there are two more years for this administration or there abouts. We must come together to make sure we survive it, we must come together to make sure Nigeria is a better place and we must work together, regardless of party affiliation, but whatever they say, whatever they choose to say, is entirely up to them. I have many friends there, let’s hope that they don’t feel too bad about it. We’re all Nigerians.