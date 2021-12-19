The controller -general, Federal Fire Service (FFS) Dr. Alhaji Liman Ibrahim, has lauded the contribution of the Kano Free Trade Zone towards the prevention of fire incidents in the state through its donation of a well equipped ultra-modern fire station.

The fire station is embedded with an overhead reservoir, drill tower, charged hydrant heads, crew/changing rooms, well-furnished administrative offices, parking arena, a 6000 liters hydraulically operated digital fire engine with a fully equipped gear cabinet and a Toyota Hillux Rapid intervention vehicle.

This was contained in a statement by the public relations officer of the Service, Ugo Huan

Dr. Liman who was represented by the Kano State command controller, Engr Kazeem Oyefola Sholadoye (CSF) at the handing over ceremony, thanked the management of Kano free trade zone for the laudable gesture.

He said, “What Kano free trade zone has done today is laudable and worthy of commendation, I therefore call on other organisations and individuals to take a clue from them so that the nation can be free of fire disasters in 2022.”

The controller general also disclosed that the service was at present, reviewing the Operational Standard and Procedure of the National Fire Safety Code. He added that the current document under review was deliberately packaged to rebrand the organisation and resolve its image crisis as well as the consequent loss of public confidence.

The managing director of Kano Trade Free Zone, Alh Muazu Musa Sahabi, said their decision to provide the fire fighting assets stemmed from their passion to contribute their quota to the protection of lives and investments from fire outbreaks, stating that investments can only be safe if investors and governments put in place fire prevention and protection mechanisms. He called on Kano citizens to take ownership of the fire equipment and support the Federal Fire Service whose primary responsibility is to prevent fire incidents, adding that the fire station would cover not just the free trade zone but also catchment areas as well as the immediate neighbouring communities in Kano state.