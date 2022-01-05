The newly appointed acting Controller General of the Federal Fire Service (FFS), Karebo Pere Samson, has promised to improve welfare of officers and men of the service.

Karebo, who made the promise at an interactive session with officers and men of the service in Abuja on Wednesday, however, warned that indiscipline would not be tolerated from anyone.

He told the staff of his readiness to work with all without favouritism or bias, even as he assured that every staff of the service would get what he or she deserve.

In a statement by the public relations officer of the service, SF Ugo Huan, the acting CG also encouraged firefighters to exhibit love amongst themselves and to be prepared for the challenges ahead.

Karebo called for the support of officers and men of the service to enable him fit into the big shoe left behind by his predecessor.

He assured that he would give attention to sport, as it is key in the continued fitness of all firefighters.

“Henceforth I will make sure that sporting activities, including competitions, are given the attention they deserve,” the acting CG stated.

