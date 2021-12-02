Controller-general of the Federal Fire Service (FFS), Dr. Alhaji Liman, has called for an urgent review of Nigeria’s operational standard and procedure of the national fire safety code.

Liman, who made the call on Thursday in Minna, Niger State, at a three-day retreat on the review of Nigeria’s fire policy, noted that the current document is obsolete and not in tune with global practices.

He stressed the need for states and the federal government to understand their roles and obligations in the business of fire safety enforcement and compliance.

The FFS CG frowned that the service had existed without a fire policy plan, which he noted, was highly unprofessional, hence the need for the review of the document, to engender the development of Nigeria’s economy.

He explained that the retreat was aimed at reviewing the nation’s fire safety code, standard operating procedure, rules and regulations on disciplinary act.

In a statement signed by the public relations officer of the service, Ugo Huan, Liman said that some of the adjustments in the documents would help improve the level of discipline of officers in the service thereby increasing productivity.

“In the absence of a fire policy the federal government, states and everyone could be seen as just doing what they feel like doing without knowing if we are being professional or not,” the CG stated.