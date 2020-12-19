The Federal Fire Service (FFS) in partnership with Save The Soul Spring Foundation has flagged

off fire safety sensitisation campaign in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to increase fire safety awareness.

The executive director of SSSF, Oluwatosin Ogunkuade made this know during a sensitisation walk, with the theme: “Our Future Depends on Sustaining the Environment, Let Us Avoid Wildfires and Prevent All Forms of Fire Outbreaks” in Abuja.

Ogunkuade said, “The harmattan season is here again with its attendant bushfires and various climatic hazards associated with it coupled with the damage done

to life and property.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a season where people burn bushes, store fireworks, overcrowd the markets and much more traffic on roads. It is important that we caution market

traders, oil marketers, transporters and the public must be on the lookout so that we do not destroy years of handworks.

“Farming communities, cattle herds, hunters and other groups must take steps to ensure that farms and wildlife are not destroyed and help protect electricity poles and installations,” he said.

Receiving the group on behalf of the Controller-general, Mr Liman Ibrahim, was represented by the Head of Inspectorate Investigation and Enforcement department, Abuldahill Jaji, said “This Harmattan season is the period that is vulnerable to outbreak of fire and obviously it’s also the period of activities.

“Which out of carelessness can result to outbreak of fire and that is why during ember month starting from October November September there about or during the harmattan season the federal fire service always gives a sensitization programme concerning the outbreak of fire by way of enlightenment and sharing fliers,” he said.

He commended the Save Soul Foundation to collaborate with the federal fire service in order to spread the gospel to make people know their right during this period.

Save the Soul Spring Foundation is a registered non-profit organization that is committed to improving community development and human condition in the areas of health, safety and well-being.