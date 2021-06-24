The crisis over the implementation of financial autonomy for the judiciary has shifted to the court with a law suit against Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission(RMAFC) and the 36 states of the federation.

The Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) had embarked on a national strike leading to the closure of the nation’s court for over two months.

Others joined in the legal battle as defendants are the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) and the attorney general of the federation (AGF).

In his originating summons dated June 18, 2021, the plaintiff, Emeka Okoye, an Abuja-based legal practitioner sued the 36 states through their gttorney generals.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/502/2021, the plaintiff, through his counsel, Chief Oba Maduabuchi (SAN), is seeking an order of the Federal High Court, “directing the Federation Account Allocation Committee (2nd defendant) to henceforth pay directly all monies standing to the credit of the judiciary to the National Judicial Council (NJC).

The plaintiff is further praying for “ an order directing the Accountant General of each state of the federation to pay directly to each head of court in the state, all such fund standing to the credit of the judiciary in the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the state.”

