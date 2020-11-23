By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

As a sign of it’s commitment and determination to protect Nigeria’s territorial waters, the federal government has acquired latest security hardware to tackle the incidences of sea piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.

The Minister of Defence and Chairman, Presidential Committee on Deep Blue Project, General Bashir Magashi (Rtd), disclosed this in Port Harcourt at the weekend shortly after inspecting the newly acquired security equipment and other security hardware.

The Deep Blue Project is aimed at wholly addressing crime and criminality in Nigeria’s territorial waters and the Gulf of Guinea, with information and data sharing among relevant stakeholders.

The Defence minister was joined on the inspection by Transportation counterpart, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi; Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Ibok Ibas and, Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh.

Magashi expressed optimism that with the quality of security equipment on the ground, the issues of crime and criminality within the country’s territorial waterways, in addition to sea piracy would be effectively tackled.

He said: “We gave out this contract with reference to particular specifications and we are here to see for ourselves whether they are built to specifications.

“Our technical people will continue to monitor and confirm that they are according to specifications or not. But so far, so good, I believe we are on track.”

The minister stated that the issue of sea piracy was already being tackled by the Nigerian Navy and that the deployment of the newly acquired security hardware will bolster such efforts.

Magashi said: “Sea piracy is already being tackled by our naval men, whose responsibility is to protect our waterways and they are doing a good job.

“The Gulf of Guinea is so vast, it involves many countries, with crimes being committed by citizens of these countries. But with the acquisition of this security equipment, we should be able to observe, detect, and be able to call on this project to solve the problem of sea piracy.

“The navy is already containing the situation. Before now, sea piracy was high but it has reduced to a situation where I can say we are in control. The implementation of this project will further help in this direction,” he stated.

Also speaking, Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi expressed satisfaction with the quality of equipment inspected so far.

Amaechi stated that they would be deployed as soon all the equipment were inspected and training of the personnel to man them concluded.

Among items inspected were arms and ammunition, fast interceptor boats fitted with communication and navigational aids, armoured vehicles, and bulletproof vests