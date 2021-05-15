ADVERTISEMENT

BY BODE GBADEBO

The acting director-general of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Malam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, has said that the federal government alone cannot create employment for all Nigerians, hence the need for the private sector and other tiers of government to assist in the fight against unemployment in the country.

Fikpo made the comment in a keynote address through the Sokoto State coordinator of the NDE, Mrs Eunice Danmalam, during the flag-off of Environmental Beautification Training Scheme (EBTS) in Sokoto.

He noted that the venture would, aside contributing positively to the development of Nigerian youths, also assist the finances of the nation.

While stressing that the NDE formulated four-core approaches to help tackle the multifaceted problem of unemployment in the country, the NDE DG maintained that EBTS was in line with the federal government’s policy on environmental renewal of habitats particularly the towns and cities.

According to him, one of the approaches include the Special Public Works Programme which was charged with the responsibility of addressing the problem through transient jobs and skills acquisition such as the EBTS that trains unemployed youths on hard and soft landscaping, flowering as well as the application of Plaster of Paris (PoP).