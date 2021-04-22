Federal government has assured its full support to All Farmers Association of Nigerian (AFAN), as Alhaji Farouk Rabiu Mudi, emerged as the national president.

Speaking at the three days General Assembly of Farmers (GAF 2021), in Kano, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono, who congratulated the elected National President Mudi, assured him of the support of his ministry, to make sure he succeed.

The minister said that government have a good plans for Nigeria farmers, because of the important role they played in the country and appealed to Mudi to be focus as the farmers national leader.

National President, AFAN, Mudi, commended the minister for his tremendous achievements and his supports to the farmers.

Commending the farmers at the well-attended GAF 2021, Mudi, said that it became necessary actions for Nigeria to achieve

Food security within secured environment.

The National President further said: “Going by its mandate, AFAN is instrumental to effective delivery of farmer support by government over the years, whereby its policy advocacy and influencing roles are germane to greater availability, accessibility and affordability of farm inputs to its members. There is therefore the need for Governments at all levels to partner with AFAN more closely for effective delivery of farmer support services in Nigeria.

“For food security to be achieved in Nigeria, is a policy imperative to ensure peace and security in the country. Thus, Federal and state governments, in collaboration with various security agencies, should develop various mechanisms and organize dialogues, in order to identify those sponsoring insurgency and banditry for prosecution and appropriate punishments.

Other policy imperatives emerged specifically for facilitating the delivery of farmer support services in the country. In policymaking for agricultural development by both federal and state governments, whereby the

State Governments take primary responsibility for agricultural development in their respective jurisdictions, while the Federal Government intervenes within the constitutional boundaries set for it in the area of “agricultural research, promotion and financing” only and the adoption of food as a fundamental right of the people together with legal baking for its implementation”, he stated.

Mudi appealed to government to encourage and support ranch system of livestock production in order to improve the livelihood of rural farmers.

The National President cited some few achievements, he recorded while serving as caretaker President which are, establishment of headquarters, distribution of farm inputs to the tune of N100m, establishment of Microfinance; partnership with Chinese firm to invest billions of dollars in farming in Nigeria.

Chairman of Board of Trustees (BOT), AFAN, Admiral Murtala Nyako (Rtd), represented by Senator Bello Jubril Gada, and commended Mudi as an achiever and a hardworking man who will revive the group from redundancy to activeness.

The newly elected AFAN executive members are, Deputy National President 1, Prince Olisegun Dasolu (Ogun), Deputy National President 2, Com. Confidence Mac-Eteli (Bayelsa), National General Secretary, Mr. Yunusa Halidu (FCT), Assistant National Secretary, John Oluwoye Olatero (Oyo) and

National Treasurer, Alhaji Adebayo Hammed Ayodele (Kwara), as well as others.

Caption: National President, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Alhaji (Engr.) Farouk Rabiu Mudi and Minister, Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, at General Assembly of Farmers, at Kano State, recently.