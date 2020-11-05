By Salifu Usman, Abuja

The ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 have warned the Edo State government and Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) against breaching the COVID-19 protocol during the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match between Super Eagles and Lone Stars of Sierra Leone at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin.

In a letter to the deputy governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, the ministry warned against any plan by the Edo State government and NFF to allow fans into the stadium, saying ‘no audience for football and contact sports is still in force’.

“The ministry wishes to bring to your urgent attention that in compliance with the condition of no gathering agreed upon by the ministry and the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 before the federal government opened up football and contacts sports, the match between Nigeria and Sierra Leone will not have any audience and no gathering except the players, match officials and government officials from both countries. Tests must be conducted on all of them prior to the match”.

“The no gathering, no audience for football and contact sports is still in force. Which means there shall be no gathering for the Nigerian Vs Sierra Leone match, as any violation of this condition may lead to a roll back of the opening up of football and contact sports in the country”.

“The PTF and ministry are on the same page on this matter and the protocol for clearance rests with both the ministry and the PTF when it comes to staging any sporting event in Nigeria. Full compliance with COVID-19 protocols will be enforced,” the letter read in part.

PTF has expressed worry over the spike on the second wave of COVID-19 and is considering another lockdown.

The Edo State government had announced that the gates would be thrown open to allow fans watch the game.