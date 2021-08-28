The federal government on Friday flagged off the fifth and sixth bimonthly payment cycles exercise to beneficiary households in Lagos State being one of the 34 states in Nigeria, benefiting from the cash transfer programme.

The state’s focal person on National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) and commissioner for Ministry of Wealth Creation & Employment, Hon.(Mrs) Yetunde Arobieke who flagged off the payment in Apapa local government, Lagos State said conditional cash transfer supports the poor and vulnerable to improve consumption, with the aim of reducing poverty, preventing the vulnerable households from falling further down the poverty line .

Arobieke added that the support would help to build their resilience to withstand shocks.

She explained that the major benefits of the programme is capacity building, which are built at all tiers to enhance empowerment of beneficiaries’ household to be self-reliant.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commissioner further stated that training is carried out at three tiers; officers at the state level and local government level are trained, who in turn cascade the training to the beneficiaries in their communities .

“Beneficiaries are trained on Life Skill (LS) and Savings Group Mobilization and Micro Business Development (SGMB) which is target at enabling the beneficiaries to save, form cooperative groups, make financial plans and engage in viable business activities within their communities in order to strengthen their livelihood activities by contributing their share to the state and national economy,” she said.

The commissioner added that National Cash Transfer Programme is one of the components of National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) domiciled under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development which aims at responding to deficiencies in capacity and lack of investment in human capital of poor and vulnerable households.

Arobieke explained that the NCTP is supported by the World Bank, adding that the programmes focus on the poor and vulnerable households in Nigeria as identified through a combination of geographic and community-based targeting mechanisms.