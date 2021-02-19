ADVERTISEMENT

By Bidon Mibzar, Abuja

As part of measures to facilitate easy storage and retrieval of records as well as ensure synergy across offices and departments in the Federal Civil Service, the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, has launched a scanning centre to kickstart the digitization process.

A press statement signed, by the Director, Press and Public Relations, office of the head of the civil service of the federation, AbdulGaniyu Aminu states that the exercise commenced on Thursday 18th February 2021 on departmental basis.

The statement reveals that a circular with Reference number HCSF/3057/Vol.1/77 and signed by the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties Office (SDO), in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Ms. Ibiene P. Roberts, explained that process was done in accordance with the actualization of federal civil service strategy and implementation plan.

” the digitalization of files and record across MDA’s is in line with the Enterprise Content Management (ECM), which is one of the eight (8), priority areas of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation plan (FCSSIP 2017 – 2020)”, it states.

According to the Circular, only Policy and Personnel files created from 2010 to date would be scanned.