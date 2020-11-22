The federal government’s cash Grant for Rural Women has commenced in the Southeast following the launch of the programme in Ebonyi State on Thursday, by the minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq at the Old Government House, Abakaliki.

She noted that the programme, which was established by the President Mohammadu Buhari-led administration was aimed at lifting 100m Nigerians out of poverty in the next ten years.

“Our message to them is for them to utilize this money judiciously by starting up small businesses so that by God’s grace, this money will multiply and they will be able to take care of themselves and their families”.

“We expect the Ebonyi state government to assist these women with advice, support and expertise and follow up on them in order to guide them with the business they decide to embark upon”.

The minister advised the women to make judicious use of the one-off N20,000 cash grant, by starting up petty businesses or adding the seed money in already established small businesses.

In his response, the Governor of Ebonyi state, Engr David Umahi praised President Muhammadu Buhari for the initiative, which he said will go a long way in assuaging the sufferings of rural women in the state.

Governor Umahi, who was represented by the deputy governor, Eric Kelechi Igwe described the visit of the minister as timely, promising that the women will turn over the seed money given to them very soon.

The deputy governor also appealed to the minister to fashion out ways of appraising the programme to assess their performance in the business or whatsoever they have chosen to do with the seed money.

It is expected that over 200 women from the 13 local government councils of Ebonyi state will benefit from the federal government’s cash grant for rural women.