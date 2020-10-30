BY Jonathan Nda-Isaiah, Abuja |

In fulfilment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise to ensure mass metering nationwide process to end the estimated billing saga in the electricity sector, the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) will today commence the distribution of free electricity meters to Nigerians with simultaneous launch of the scheme in Kano, Kaduna, Eko and Ikeja DisCo franchise areas.

This was disclosed to journalists last night by a reliable source at the Presidency last night. The source said that the locations to receive the meters include Bawo Road and some parts in Kano metropolis (KEDCO), Governor Road/Tudun Wada in Kaduna (Kaduna Electric), Oshodi Business Unit in Ikeja (Ikeja Electric), and Yaba and Surulere (Eko DisCO).

ADVERTISEMENT

The presidency source added that key stakeholders to monitor the launch of the distribution include Kaduna, Kano and Lagos State government representatives, the chairmen of the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Power as well as representatives of the organised labour and civil society organisations (CSOs).

He said that the NMMP will roll out six million meters for all connection points on grid without meters over the next 18 to 24 months, estimating to impact 30 million consumers nationwide.

Following the president’s directive on mass metering, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on October 18 approved guidelines for funding the mass metering programme which entails that all meters under the scheme will be locally sourced, creating thousands of manufacturing jobs through leading manufacturers such as MOMAS, MOJEC, and others.

According to the source, the launch of the NMMP will be part of the continuous efforts where all DisCos will go from locations to locations across the country with their respective Meter Asset Providers to install meters for all Nigerians.

When contacted, Mr. Laolu Akande, the senior special assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, confirmed the story but added that more details will emerge as the distribution progresses across the country.

He added that current effort by the federal government to improve power supply and mass metering was in line with some of the agreements recently reached between the government and organised labour.

LEADERSHIP Friday recalls that President Buhari had promised that Nigerian electricity consumers would be metered before the end of his administration and the estimated billing syndrome would be ended.