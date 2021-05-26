Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has flagged off the distribution of utensils and aprons for the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NSIP).

Minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, while flagging off the distributions at the zonal level in FCT yesterday said the School Feeding Programme has resumed after it was halted due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic last year.

She further said that the School Feeding Programme would increase the enrollment of children into schools, boost their nutrition and encourage entrepreneurship, enhance agricultural production and generate millions of rural jobs in the country.

“I am happy to report that we have so far, recorded feeding nearly 10 million pupils, and engaged over One Hundred Thousand Cooks. Also massive employment opportunities are being created within the school feeding ecosystem in sectors of transportation, agriculture, energy supply and food materials packaging.

“Part of these was the deployment of take-home rations initiative to Lagos, FCT and Ogun states, where a total of 124,000 households of pupils on the programme were targeted to receive a food basket comprising of uncooked materials including rice, beans, palm oil, eggs etc.

“This was specifically selected for the nutritional benefits of the children. We recorded tremendous success in this intervention that brought succor to the lives of many Nigerians who are at the bottom of the pyramid”.

Earlier, the minister of state, FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, who was represented by the FCT focal person Chinwendu Amba, assured that the FCT would work closely with relevant stakeholders to ensure proper implementation of the school feeding programme.

“We thank the Minister and the Federal government for what you’re doing in the FCT using the Social Investment Programmes. We hope that you will continue to enjoy the robust relationship you have with the FCT”.

On her part, the Cook at the LEA Primary School, Jabi, Beauty Ochelli commended the government for its support so far while calling for an increase in funding due to the increase in food prices.

It should be noted that, the Minister presented 15,750 utensils including stainless plates and cutlery sets as well as 1,000 aprons to the FCT which is a balance of the 73,060 utensils and 1555 aprons earlier presented in 2020

The Minister later inspected the school feeding session in the LEA Primary School to ascertain the quantity and quality of the food given to the children.