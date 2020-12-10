BY MARK ITSIBOR |



Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning in collaboration with relevant stakeholders has begun engagement with the six states of the South West geopolitical zone and civil society organisations (CSOs) working on Social Protection to harness their inputs into the National Social Protection Policy under review.

The aim is to ensure that everyone is carried along in the Spirit of leaving no one behind as recommended in the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), ministry’s director of information, Victoria Agba-Attah said in a statement yesterday.

The permanent secretary, Budget and National Planning and chairperson, Technical Working Group (TWG), Mrs Olusola Idowu, who was represented by the director, Department of Social Development in the Ministry, Mr A.B Sa’adu, made this disclosure in Lagos during a Stakeholder’s Consultation and Sensitisation Workshop for the South West Zone on the Review of the National Social Protection Policy.

Idowu said that the workshop, organised in collaboration with Save the Children was to specifically harvest input from the South West Zone adding that “this is first in the series of the stakeholder’s engagement fora which will run across the six geo-political zone.”

She also stated that the designed process consultation, Sensitization and validation would also be repeated before the draft policy was eventually finalized and pushed for approval by the Federal Executive Council and later legislated on by the National Assembly.

Senior special assistant to the President on SDG, Princess Adejoke Orelope,- Adefulure disclosed that through technical Partnership with the UNDP Nigeria, the Office of the senior special assistant to the President on SDG, was supporting the 36 states and the FCT to develop medium- and long- term SDG- based development aspirations of the states.

She also advised that Social Protection Policy development should start from the needs, realities and priorities of the group which were intended to benefit; noting that a range of factors contributed to the creation of policy and programme systems responsive to the needs of the poor.