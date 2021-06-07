Federal government through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has commenced the next step for the N-power Batch C Stream One applicants.

In a statement issued by the special adviser to the minister Nneka Anibeze through the permanent secretary Bashir Alkali said the ministry had commenced the next stage of enrolment with the verification of email addresses by applicants.

Alkali called on shortlisted applicants to check their email addresses for confirmation and for further information.

He directed the applicants to log into www.nasims.gov.ng to fill their biometric data.

Alkali also advised the applicants to contact N-Power helplines at 018888340 or 018888189 or email at.npower@nasims.gov.ng for other enquiries.

The National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) will enable beneficiaries to access a range of content for industry learning experiences and also interact with industry experts for hands-on experience.

NASIMS also enables N-Power beneficiaries to communicate concerns and promptly receive feedback and experience a seamless beneficiary verification process.