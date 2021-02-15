By Bidon Mibzar, Abuja

The Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) has commenced the verification exercise of employees of non-core Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in Abuja.

A press release signed by the Director Press and Public Relations Offfice of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Abdulganiu Aminu

(OHCSF) states that the Director, Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) in the OHCSF, Mrs Anne Atta, has revealed that the exercise is meant to capture all Human Resource records of non-core employees of the concerned MDAs in Abuja.

Mrs Atta who said that the exercise is all about credibility of record that will help the government in planning also added that to ensure a successful exercise, the host Parastatals and Agencies are requested to accord necessary support and cooperation to Officers delegated for the exercise.