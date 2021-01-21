BY MARK ITSIBOR, Abuja

The Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit, (PICA), Federal Ministry of Finance, in conjunction with the Ministry of Aviation, in Kano, has commence a mop up verification exercise for ex- workers of Nigeria Airways Limited (In Liquidation).

The exercise, which is the last the Ministry of Finance would carry out, is meant to verify ex- workers of the defunct Nigeria Airways who had genuine claims but were yet to be paid, the director in charge of press at the Ministry of Finance, Hassan Dodo said in a statement yesterday.

Addressing the ex- workers, director, PICA, Bashir Harisu Mohammed, restated that the exercise was in furtherance of the federal government’s determination to ensuring that all former public workers, especially those of liquidated agencies, who had genuine and legitimate claims were not denied of such.

The director stated that PICA, a Federal Ministry of Finance department is responsible for conducting the verification exercise just as it carried out the first verification and payment of the verified staff of the defunct agency in November 2007, following an earlier approval by the late President Umaru Yar’adua.