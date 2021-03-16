Commenting on the outcome of the surveilance exercise, Dangaladima said all the dispensing pumps of the filling stations checked were okay and within acceptable levels.

He added, ” We have seen the scales in Shoprite, we checked the accuracy everything is okay only in about one or two scales that we noticed a little problem and we directed that it be rectified and the coordinator of Abuja in the Department is going to go back and ensure that they have complied with our directive.”

At the Idu cement depot, officials of the Department weighed some bags of cement and discovered that instead of the standard weight of 50kg, the bags weighed 45kg which prompted them to seize them.Dangaladima said the defaulting dealers would be punished and made to do the right thing.

But the pumps at Shema filling station were sealed for underdispensing petroleum products.

Dangaladima said the erring filling station would be placed under close watch for 28 days and would be made to face the full penalty under the law.

“Whatever we are doing now is to send messages to those defaulters that we are now standing on our feet and we are now going to be effective in regulating weights and measurements act in the oil and gas sector,” he said.

He advised filling station operators and other business owners to visit the Department’s offices for verification and proper certification of their equipment for use for trade, adding that the Department is committed to protecting both the producers and consumers through fair and balanced trade.