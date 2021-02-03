The inter-ministerial committee on the disposal of assets forfeited to the federal government, has commenced the process of selling final forfeited assets in 25 locations across the country.

Chairman of the committee Dayo Apata made this known yesterday at a press conference.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on November 9, inaugurated the committee following a presidential directive of October 27, recognising the need for the office of the attorney-general of the federation to coordinate and oversee a uniform process or common platform for the recovery, management and sale of all assets forfeited to the federal government.

Apata said the assets recovery and disposal process are part of the administration of criminal justice.

He said the committee comprised of representatives from the presidency, police, navy, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), as well as ministries of finance, justice, works and housing, among others, is working towards completing its assignment within six months.

Some of the assets to be sold include landed properties, plants, machinery, motor vehicles, jewelry, etc.

“It needs to be emphasized that asset recovery and disposal constitutes an integral part of the administration of criminal justice which are all within the purview of the Hon. Attorney-General of the Federation,” he said.