The Federal Government has applauded the Abia State House of Assembly over the passage of the much anticipated ‘Abians in Diaspora Commission’ Law.

The passage makes Abia State the first state in history to have a state commission on diaspora.

Chairman/CEO of Nigerian Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in a statement on Tuesday, hailed the Speaker, Rt Hon. Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji, for passing the bill.

The bill, passed on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, was sponsored by the Minority Whip/member representing Arochukwu State Constituency, Dr. Mike Ukoha.

Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, upon hearing the bill, showed massive support and also gave it an accelerated hearing.

The bill seeks to establish the Abians in Diaspora Commission (ADCOM) in order to monitor the welfare of Abians in their country of domicile.

According to the bill, it will also assist them in investment and development opportunities in Abia State and Nigeria in general, and arrange for them to render voluntary services in Abia State in order to achieve overall development of the state.

Mrs Dabiri-Erewa, who doubles as the Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), also thanked Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for the great feat.