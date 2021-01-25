Federal Government on Monday commiserated with Sokoto State Government and traders over fire incident that recently destroyed about 9,600 shops at Shehu Shagari Modern Market popularly called New Market in Sokoto.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident occurred on Jan. 19, with interim report indicating that it was caused by power surge from a nearby electric transformer.

The Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, who led the FG delegation to the state said the president was deeply concerned about the devastating effects of the inferno.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gambari said the president sent the delegation to commiserate with the victims and state government over the tragic incident, which he described as a huge loss to the nation at large.

He said the visit was also to show solidarity with the state government and assured that FG would assist towards rebuilding the market.

Responding, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, thanked the FG over its concern stressing that it was important to commiserate with the people and government of Sokoto over the incident.

”That is expected from a good leader like Buhari, we feel encouraged and not abandoned.

” We are trying to reconstruct the market and support the affected traders, we are appealing for FG’s support especially on supporting affected traders.

” The fire was as result of electrical spark from a transformer, the market has 14,000 permanent shops, in addition to makeshift shops, it has up to 16,000 shops while 60 per cent of the shops were destroyed, ” Tambuwal said.

NAN reports that a member of the delegation, Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Fantami, offered special prayer over the incident and for the traders’ recovery.

Other members of the delegation include Ministers of Humanitarian Affairs and Police Affairs, Hajia Sadiya Faruk and Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi and Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto), Chairman Senate Committee on Defence.

NAN reports that the delegation inspected the burnt market and also visited Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar III, in his palace. (NAN)