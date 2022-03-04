The federal government has commissioned the Passport production centre for the Southeast in Enugu State.

Speaking during the unveiling of the enhanced e-Passport minister of Interior, Raul Aregbesola expressed dismay that thousands of passports have not been collected by their owners.

He expressed hope that the center will help to address some of the challenges facing applicants for passports from the zone.

He, however, expressed optimism that the enhanced e-Passport and production center will eliminate some of the challenges facing the Nigerian Immigration Service.

The minister disclosed that the enhanced e-Passport will also eliminate racketeering, corruption, among others.

He assured that the passport production centre at Enugu, which is for the Southeast zone will make the process of obtaining passport easier for applicants from the zone.

The Minister warned applicants against any move to induce staff of the, Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) for processing of passports, adding that once they apply online and fulfill the various requirements, their passports will be processed.

“ It is even dangerous now because you can be arrested for inducing staff of NIS. We don’t need touts in what we are doing now.” He stated.

He assured that the enhanced passport will not only eliminate corruption but will make the process of obtaining passports easier and advised people of the zone to embrace the opportunity.