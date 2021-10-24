The minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen has reiterated the commitment of the federal government to advance gender equality, women’s economic development, and child protection issues in the country.

Tallen disclosed this in Lagos, during a 4-day stakeholder retreat organized by the ministry to optimize the delivery of its mandate, supported by the development research and projects centre, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and other development partners.

While declaring the meeting open, Tallen called on the international community, donor agencies, and civil society organizations to continue to support the federal government in advancing gender equality, increasing women’s economic empowerment, and protection of the child, especially given the prevailing attacks on schools, kidnapping and spate of killings bedevilling the nation.

The minister further called for harmonization and the streamlining of support by development partners so that the ministry can develop a work plan that all stakeholders can key into as a strategic vision for promoting women and children in Nigeria.

While thanking donor agencies, civil society groups and the private sector for the continuous investment in women and the children, she assured that the federal government would continue to increase investment in women’s economic empowerment, girl child education, child protection, and access to governance for Nigerian women.

“Let me assure you that the federal government will continue to invest in women’s emancipation, girl child education, and the protection of children as a deliberate and conscious policy to mitigate the challenges facing these groups of Nigerians”, she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in his welcome address, the permanent secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs, Mr Adebiyi Olusesan Olufunso, revealed that the stakeholder’s meeting is organized to promote accountability and to develop joint programming with all donors, civil society organizations, and the private sector for the overall development of the ministry’s target group in the country as well as to streamline the activities of the ministry to optimize results with minimal resources.