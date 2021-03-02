By ADEGWU JOHN |

Minister of interior Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has reaffirmed federal government’s commitment to ensure adequate welfare for personnel of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

Aregbesola who stated this during the commissioning of 109 rooms capacity Correctional Multiple-purposes Corporative Society ( COCOS) hotel and gardens at the Nigerian Correctional Service headquarters in Abuja said the hotel edifice remained relevant in bringing government’s philosophy of personnel welfare to reality while energizing the financial system, expanding the economy, providing jobs and boosting government revenue.

He said the federal government under President Muhammadu Buhari was committed to strengthening public institutions which can hardly be attained without adequate staff welfare, adding that the hotel complex which is an initiative of the Correctional Service Multi-Purpose Co-operative Society (COCOS), was an effort to boost the morale of personnel and was commendable and a step in the right direction.

“This facility is eminently situated to provide proximate accommodation to travellers for local and international flights and other things being equal, should not be short of patronage. It should also be found attractive by anyone needing the serenity and quietude of the countryside, away from the bumbling city environment,” he said.

While expressing delight over the edifice, acting comptroller general of NCoS, John Mrabure said the 109 rooms of different specifications with features of a standard hotel was poised to deliver excellent hospitality services to customers.