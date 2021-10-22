Permanent secretary Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Babangida Hussaini said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is creating jobs for Nigerians through construction of mass housing nationwide.

Hussaini, who made the assertion at the ongoing 10th National Council on Lands, Housing and Urban Development holding in Lagos State was represented at the occasion by the director lands and housing of the ministry, Mrs Great- Edereka.

The theme of the council meeting is “Housing Development as a Catalyst for Job Creation, Social Inclusion and Economic Development.”

Hussaini restated the commitment of the federal government towards the creation of employment for the citizens through mass housing construction across the states.

The permanent secretary said that the present administration is committed to addressing critical economic challenges confronting the country as well as lifting 100million Nigerians out of poverty through the creation of jobs and sustenance of an inclusive egalitarian society.

He said the construction of mass housing by the federal government under the National Housing Programme has led to the creation of numerous jobs both directly and indirectly, pointing out that it has positively impacted on the economy.

“This programme has impacted massively on the national economy through the creation of direct and indirect jobs,” he said.

The permanent secretary disclosed that the federal government had embarked on the construction of decent and affordable mass housing nationwide under the National Housing Programme (NHP) and also strengthened collaboration with the organised private sector under the public private partnership (PPP) to provide the same to Nigerians.

While urging the participants to engage in a robust deliberation on memoranda presented before them, he noted that it was the responsibility of stakeholders in the built industry to ensure that housing development served as a catalyst for job creation, social inclusion and economic development.