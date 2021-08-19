Federal government in partnership with the Cross River State Government is set to commence the construction of 1,000 housing units to be spread across the three senatorial zones of the state.

The social housing programme is under the National Social Housing Programme being promoted by the Economic Sustainability Committee in the Office of the Vice President.

Disclosing the flag off of the project during a presentation to the state governor, Sir Ben Ayade, in Calabar, the managing director of Family Homes Funds Limited, Femi Adewole, said “the scheme is a new programme that was instituted in October 2020 as one of the economic sustainability plans of the federal government in response to the effects of COVID-19.”

Adewole said the development of the housing units was going to be in phases with the first phase or part that will see to the construction of “a thousand units under the affordable housing programme.”

Continuing, he revealed that “the social housing programme is one of the economic sustainability plans of the federal government in response to the effects of COVID-19 on the economy and also to alleviate its impact on Nigerians on very low income.

“By its nature, this programme is targeted at Nigerians on very low income with the directive from the committee that the houses should cost no more than two million naira and that is basically to ensure that it is affordable to civil servants who are earning the minimum wage.”