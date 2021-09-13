Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has blamed the delay in the completion of the N120 billion Bonny-Bodo Road on the failure of the federal government to pay N60 billion counterpart funding for the project.

Wike, who said this at the weekend in Port Harcourt, during the sent-forth ceremony of former managing director of the Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited, Tony Attah, stated that every fund expended so far on the Bonny-Bodo Road project had been provided by the company.

The governor, who was accompanied by his Edo State counterpart, Godwin Obaseki, maintained that since the N60billion counterpart funding for the 38-kilometre Bonny-Bodo road would be paid from the federation account, it would be wrong for the federal government to continue to claim glory for the funding of the project with NLNG.

Wike noted that if the federal government was committed to the even development of all parts of the country, it ought to have provided the N60billion counterpart funding for the speedy completion of the Bonny-Bodo Road.

He eulogised Attah for the convivial relationship the NLNG under his watch maintained with the government and people of Rivers State.

Wike said Attah would be remembered for overseeing the commencement and completion of NLNG corporate headquarters building in Port Harcourt and for ensuring that all fabrication works for the company’s $10 billion Train 7 were done in Rivers State.