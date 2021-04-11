In this interview with CHIKA IZUORA, the chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) Engineer Sanusi Garba, said federal government has made deliberate interventions in the power sector to sustain its operations despite its privatisation, among other issues.

How much subsidy is the government paying in the power sector?

Notwithstanding , the industry has been an important federal government policy to bridge the gap between the cost-reflective and allowable tariffs.

That arrangement is partly responsible for the shortfalls in the market.

So far, the federal government has demonstrated excellent intention by providing interventions to stabilise the sector.

For instance, there was a payment assurance guarantee of N701 billion in 2017 and 2018, and additional N600 billion has also been made available between 2019 and 2020.

How much of the meters offered free by the government have been deployed since last year?

The National Mass Metering Programme was introduced in November 2020, and its execution has phases 0, 1 and 2.

The procurement process is required to get into the full implementation, and this take may take some.

Therefore, it is relatively too early for any objective assessment of the programme for now.

Meanwhile, this initial stage or phase 0 provides meters for I million electricity customers.

Funds will be provided with the DisCos to buy from the meter manufacturers’ available stock or others who may have meters in their warehouses and install for their customers.

The second stage aims to enhance local manufacturers’ capacity and create employment opportunities, while the third phase may give room for some level of importation.

For such an ambitious programme to close the wide metering gap in Nigeria Electricity Supply Indusrry NESI, it will be too early to offer a credible assessment.

It might be appropriate for review when we get to phase 1 or at the end of that stage.

What is the actual metering gap in Nigeria today?

The figure is not static due to many factors such as new customers’ enumeration, decommissioning of faulty and obsolete meters vis-à-vis ramp-up of the metering schemes.

The third quarter, 2020 report of the Commission indicates that we have 11.8 million customers, with 4.6 million metered and 7.2 million unmetered.

The fourth-quarter report, 2020, will demonstrate some improvement in the metering rate based on some of the metering initiatives.

Given the rising exchange rate, do you consider a review of the unit cost of a meter?

The exchange rate is a variable that impacts most items that have a significant foreign component.

The impact of forex fluctuation on the cost of meters is managed by relying more on locally produced meters, which will also boost employment in Nigeria.

However, the forex issue is still relevant to some extent since some of the meter components are imported.